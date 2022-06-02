Prince Andrew to Conveniently Miss Jubilee Celebrations Due to COVID
LOCKED DOWN
The Queen’s scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew will conveniently miss Friday’s platinum jubilee celebrations after testing positive for COVID, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The 70-year jubilee kicked off on Thursday with a balcony appearance by the queen, and will continue with a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” a palace spokesman said. A palace source told The Daily Beast that Andrew has seen her majesty in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive. Andrew, who recently settled a lawsuit accusing him of raping an underage girl alongside Jeffrey Epstein, has been making daily visits to his mom recently in an attempt to make amends. But The Guardian reports that the royals have been doing regular COVID testing and the 96-year-old monarch has not been in close contact with Andrew since he tested positive.
—with reporting by Tom Sykes