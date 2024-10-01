Prince Andrew’s Daughter Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Second Child
ELEVENTH IN LINE
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of disgraced royal Prince Andrew, has announced that she is expecting a second child with her husband, Edoardo “Edo” Mozzi. Buckingham Palace made the announcement Tuesday, saying the palace was “very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.” Wolfie is Edo’s son from a previous marriage. The palace said the king, who is in Scotland, had “been informed” and added, “Both families are delighted with the news.” The announcement was made hours after a report claimed that Beatrice avoids visiting her father at his home, Royal Lodge, saying she finds it a “stress hole” and wants to avoid being drawn further into her father’s ongoing humiliation over his alleged sexual relationship with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. The new baby will not have an HRH title. On birth, the child will be 11th in line to the throne, bumping Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie down to 12th.