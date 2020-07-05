Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Reached Out for Help From D.C. Lobbyist but Were Rejected: NYT

Read it at The New York Times
Prince Andrew’s lawyers spoke with Washington, D.C. lobbyist Robert Stryk, who has ties to the Trump administration, requesting assistance in managing fallout from the prince’s connections to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. But no deal was made between the lawyers and Stryk, the New York Times. Stryk reportedly was not comfortable in taking Prince Andrew on as a client and is no longer speaking with the lawyers about that possibility. Prince Andrew does not have any American consultants registered to represent him, according to the Justice Department. Federal prosecutors have called the prince for interviews regarding allegations of sex trafficking against Epstein, but the prince has not complied.