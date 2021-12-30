Prince Andrew’s Team Holding Crisis Talks After Ghislaine Verdict: Report
LAST-DITCH EFFORT
In light of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crime conviction Wednesday, the Mirror reports that Prince Andrew has been holding crisis talks with his attorneys over how to respond to his own legal troubles—and they hope to use one of her victims to help him. Andrew’s attorneys reportedly believe they can speak to “Carolyn,” one of Maxwell’s victims who testified against her in court, to discredit accuser Virginia Giuffre in her civil suit against him. Carolyn testified in court that it was Giuffre who recruited her into Epstein’s sex ring, which Andrew’s team reportedly thinks could weaken Giuffre’s allegation of rape due to the U.S. civil suit threshold of a “preponderance of the evidence.” The next hearing in Andrew’s case is scheduled for Jan. 4 in New York.