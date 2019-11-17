ROYAL MESS
Prince Andrew’s Public Relations Guru Quit Over BBC Interview
Several British news outlets confirmed on Sunday that the public relations guru for Prince Andrew, Jason Stein, walked off the job two weeks ago when his royal client could not be talked out of sitting for an interview with BBC’s Newsnight program. The wide-ranging interview, which ran Saturday evening in the U.K., featured an awkward and anxious Duke of York offering feeble excuses for a number of accusations and denying that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 at Jeffrey Epstein’s direction. The prince insisted he was having pizza with his children on the night in question and that her description of him sweating profusely couldn’t be true because of his inability to sweat after a combat trauma. The London Times reports that a source close to Queen Elizabeth said the interview would “go down as one of the single worst PR moves in recent history.”