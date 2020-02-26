Prince Andrew’s Siblings Were No-Shows at His 60th Birthday Party: Report
Prince Andrew’s royal siblings were notably absent from his private 60th birthday party last week amid intense scrutiny over his controversial relationship to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Page Six reported Wednesday. The private dinner at Royal Lodge in his Windsor residence reportedly had around 50 guests after Queen Elizabeth II shot down plans for her son’s birthday party. Last minute invites were reportedly sent out for the dinner in a desperate attempt to secure guests after many friends declined to attend. China’s UK ambassador Liu Xiaoming reportedly attended the party, however Prince Andrew’s older brother Prince Charles, younger brother Prince Edward, and his sister Princess Anne, were not at the occasion. “Neither of Andrew’s brothers was there, nor was Anne, but it was a wonderful party,” one guest told Page Six. The Duke of York withdrew from his royal duties in November after serious questions emerged over his ties to Epstein, as well as accusations that he had sex with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was underage.