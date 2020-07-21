Prince Andrew’s Team Was ‘Pleased’ With His BBC Interview About Jeffrey Epstein Until They Saw Public Reaction
Prince Andrew’s palace aides thought the BBC TV interview that resulted in him effectively being fired from the royal family had gone well and were “pleased” with it—until they saw the public’s reaction, interviewer Emily Maitlis has claimed. Maitlis, who interviewed the Duke of York about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, said she would “never forget” the “astonishing” level of detail he went into on camera. Speaking to Radio Times ahead of the BAFTA Television Awards, where the interview is nominated in the news category, Maitlis said: “We know that the palace was happy with the interview. We had plenty of engagement with them after it went out. I think their shock was not at the interview itself, but the reaction it caused in the days and weeks afterward.” Maitlis added: “The lack of apology or any real expression of regret told me that the prince still believed that his actions had broadly been the right ones… the level of detail was unlike anything I was expecting. It was just astonishing to be in that room listening. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it.”