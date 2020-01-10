CHEAT SHEET
Prince Andrew’s Top Aide Amanda Thirsk Gets Chunky Payoff
FAILING UP
Read it at Sky News
At the end of another turbulent week for the British royal family comes news that Prince Andrew’s private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, has reached a legal settlement to end her employment in the royal household after 15 years. She is being immediately re-hired by Pitch@Palace Global Limited (PAGL), the privately owned international arm of Prince Andrew’s project to back entrepreneurs. Thirsk was lambasted for failing to stop Andrew’s interview with the BBC, which cost him his position in royal life. She was left effectively unemployed when Andrew’s official funding was cut by the Queen, and his office at Buckingham Palace closed down. The settlement includes a payment worth tens of thousands of pounds, Sky News said.