Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Get New Titles on Royal Family Website
The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had their new titles officially recognized by Buckingham Palace, which has added princely titles to their names on a list of the line of succession on the royal family’s website. The change was made on Thursday morning, after Harry and Meghan announced they had christened their daughter and used her title, “Princess Lilibet.” A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.” Archie and Lilibet are sixth and seventh in line to the throne, respectively.