Prince Charles ‘Accepted Money From the Family of Terrorist Osama bin Laden’
BLOOD MONEY
Prince Charles allegedly pocketed money from the family of al-Qaeda terrorist despot Osama bin Laden, The Sunday Times reported on Saturday. “Prince Charles personally secured the money from Bakr bin Laden, the patriarch of the wealthy Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq,” the report outlined. “Both men are half-brothers of Osama bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda who masterminded the September 11 attacks.” The Sunday Times further said that the payment came following a meeting with Bakr bin Laden at the royal residence, Clarence House, in October of 2013, which followed the United States conducting a special operation in the dead of night to kill Osama bin Laden at his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Nevertheless, the prince reportedly moved forward with accepting the cash, all while members of Clarence House and the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation objected. The Palace has not yet commented on the story.