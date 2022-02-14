CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
And Now Camilla Parker Bowles Has COVID Too
ROYAL CLUSTER
Read it at The Guardian
Prince Charles’ wife Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Clarence House. The announcement comes just days after the Prince of Wales confirmed he was also reinfected with the coronavirus. Camilla, 74, has been vaccinated and boosted and is self-isolating. She was spotted maskless at several royal events last Thursday, when Charles tested positive. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” Clarence House said in a statement.