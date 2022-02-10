CHEAT SHEET
Prince Charles Says He’s Caught COVID for Second Time
‘DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED’
Prince Charles has canceled his scheduled appointments after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time. A statement from Clarence House released early Thursday announced: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.” There was no word on whether Charles is experiencing any symptoms or whether his wife, Camilla, is also sick. The Prince of Wales was one of the first major global figures to fall sick with the disease back in March 2020.