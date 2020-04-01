CHEAT SHEET
Prince Charles Tells Britain He Is Getting Better
Prince Charles is on the mend. The Queen’s eldest son has said that he is on “the other side of the illness” after contracting coronavirus. In a rare public address to the nation, released on social media this morning, the future King of England said that he had been fortunate to have had only “mild” symptoms of the disease but appeared tired and drawn, and said he was still in isolation. He paid tribute to health workers, and asked that “special consideration” be given to them when “coming off their exhausting duties” and shopping for groceries. Charles also described those stacking supermarket shelves as “another emergency service.” He concluded, “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will.”