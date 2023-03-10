Prince Edward Becomes Duke of Edinburgh, Taking on Prince Philip’s Old Title

Prince Edward has been made Duke of Edinburgh, taking on the title for decades associated with his father, Prince Philip. Buckingham Palace announced the new title Friday, making the point that it coincided with Edward’s 59th birthday, raising questions as to what he might get for the big 6-0. His wife Sophie now becomes the Duchess of Edinburgh. Edward’s eldest son, James, formerly known as Viscount Severn, will also get an upgrade as a result of the change; the 15-year-old now inherits his father’s title and is the Earl of Wessex.