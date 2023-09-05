WATCH: Maryland Cop’s Apparent On-Duty Makeout Sesh Sparks Probe
TO PROTECT AND PERV
Police in Prince George County, Maryland said they would investigate after one of its uniformed officers was captured in a now-viral video apparently climbing into the back of a department cruiser with a woman. The video, posted on TikTok, began recirculating there and on other social media platforms early Tuesday. It appears to show the officer embracing and kissing a woman next to his vehicle near a park. Holding the officer’s hand, the woman gets into the back of the vehicle, and he follows her inside. At least one child moves past the camera during the course of the 46-second clip. By Tuesday morning, the department said it was aware of the situation. “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” the department said in a tweet. “Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.” The person who allegedly filmed the video, identified as Nelson, told the Baltimore Banner that the cop and the woman stayed inside the cruiser for about 40 minutes before leaving the park separately. “It was concerning because there’s kids around,” he said. “It just seemed off because if this is the person that you’re supposed to call for suspicious activity doing the suspicious activity, you know.”