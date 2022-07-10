CHEAT SHEET
Prince George Shines at First-Ever Wimbledon Appearance
Prince George joined his all-star parents, Princess Kate and Prince William, at his first Wimbledon on Friday, participating in a yearly family tradition (and one highly favored by his mother). Photos from the Novak Djokovic-Nick Kyrgios final showed the young royal looking elated in the royal box, with the 8-year-old pointing out the action on the court to his parents. The prince has been an avid sports fan, training with tennis star Roger Federer—his favorite player, according to his mother—in 2019. The sport itself as been a longtime fixture for the family, according to the Daily Mail, with the couple housing a tennis court at their Anmer Hall estate.