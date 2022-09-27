Prince George Tells School Pals: ‘My Dad Will Be King So You Better Watch Out,’ Book Claims
HEIR FORCE
A royal expert has claimed that Britain’s Prince George would use a spectacular comeback on friends to settle playground arguments. Katie Nicholl’s book The New Royals says that Geroge’s father, Prince William, and mother, Kate Middleton, are raising him and their other children with an understanding of the British monarchy and a “sense of duty.” “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Nicholl writes. “George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out.’” King Charles’ eldest son Prince William is first in line for the throne, while Prince George is second. George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are third and fourth in line respectively.