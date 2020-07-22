Prince George Turns 7, with New Pictures by Mom Kate, and Birthday Wishes from the Queen

New pictures of a cute-looking Prince George were shared by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to mark the young royal’s seventh birthday today—and there was not a knee-high sock in sight.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow,” a statement released by Kensington Palace read.

The queen, 94, was among many to wish the young prince well on social media, with her official Royal Family Twitter account posting a message Wednesday morning reading: “Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today!” along with a cake emoji.

Her Majesty was swiftly followed by other members of the family; a post from Prince Charles, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, read, “Wishing Prince George a very happy seventh birthday today!”

The two photographs, one showing George in a camouflage t-shirt, and another in a plain t-shirt, were both taken by his mom Kate Middleton. They showed the young boy’s dress sense has moved on from the days when his mother dressed him in Victorian clothes, often with knee-high socks.

Some commenters were quick to compare the images to ones of his dad at the same age which showed a striking family similarity.

The pictures were taken by Kate earlier this month at Anmer Hall, her and William’s home in Norfolk, where George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis, retreated at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate and William have observed the tradition of distributing pictures of their children to the media at key moments of their lives. However, it is believed that Harry and Meghan are unlikely to follow suit, having now formally quit the royal family.