Prince Harry Accused of Sending ‘Imperious’ Email to Charity Boss

President Donald Trump appears to have had a change of heart about the United States taking over Canada, claiming that Americans “don’t need anything” from their northern neighbor. Despite his repeated assertions that the sprawling, resource-rich country should become America’s 51st state, the president told reporters on Air Force One Sunday that the “golden age” is coming, sans Canada. “We have our own lumber and energy,” he said, referencing slated plans for levies on wood from north of the border. “We don’t need energy from Canada. We don’t need lumber from Canada. We don’t need anything from Canada. I believe this will be the golden age of America,” he added. Last week, Trump spoke over the phone with the new Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney. Despite the ongoing trade war, the call was “very constructive,” Carney said. He added that Trump “respected Canada’s sovereignty” during the chat. However, despite the apparent softening of hostilities, Trump launched the latest salvo in his trade war Wednesday, announcing a 25 percent tariff on auto imports beginning April 2.
