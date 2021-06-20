Prince Harry Agreed to Oprah Sitdown Hours After Losing Titles: Report
FURIOUS
Another layer behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “bombshell” Oprah Winfrey interview has been revealed. The Sun reports that Harry agreed to the interview within 24 hours of the royal family stripping him of his military titles. “His military roles were very important to him given that he served,” a source told the paper.
Harry served as Captain Wales for two tours in Afghanistan. As part of Harry and Meghan’s exit from their official royal duties, dubbed “Megxit,” the royal family reportedly removed his military titles so they couldn’t be used in promotions for Harry and Meghan’s TV shows or Netflix documentaries. It was originally believed that Harry was furious that his son, Archie, wouldn’t be given royal titles. However, sources tell The Sun that a decision on any possible title won’t be made until after the queen’s death.
Harry is set to return to the U.K. in the next few days to quarantine before the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.