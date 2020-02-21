Prince Harry and Meghan Barred From Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Brand
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been barred from using the ‘Sussex Royal’ brand following their official departure from senior royal roles at the end of March, their spokeswoman told the The Daily Mail. “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the spokeswoman said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.” This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had wanted to register the ‘Sussex Royal’ brand as a trademark for various items like clothing, books, and stationary.