Harry and Meghan WERE Dangerously Chased Through Manhattan, NYPD Says

Prince Harry finds himself Wednesday in the unenviable position of having lost his war on the British government over his security arrangements, with a judge rejecting his demand for automatic police protection while in the U.K.

He has, however won a battle, and some consolation may yet be found by the Sussexes after their much-mocked claim that they had been involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase through the streets of New York City last year, was vindicated in the judgement.

Although the couple were widely mocked by pretty much anyone who has ever sat in a Manhattan traffic jam, the judgement reveals that the NYPD is sitting on enough evidence to charge two of their pursuers over the chase, despite the fact that the Sussex account of their evening was questioned by everyone from a cab driver who transported the couple for a few minutes (“I never felt like I was in danger. ...It’s New York—it’s safe”) to the city’s Mayor Eric Adams (“I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high speed chase.”)

Even a spokesman for the New York City Police Department played down the severity of the incident at the time, saying, “The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Now, however, it has emerged in the judgement that the NYPD found that the chase in May really did happen, and has concluded that the behavior of the paparazzi chasing Harry and Meghan was not just “reckless” but also “persistently dangerous.”

In what is likely to be a sweet vindication for Harry and Meghan, a senior officer at the NYPD has said the city not only holds enough evidence to arrest two people for reckless endangerment, but has also upgraded its security protocol for visits by Prince Harry and Meghan following the incident last May.

In a letter to the Metropolitan Police in London dated Dec. 6 2023, the NYPD’s Chief of Intelligence discussed “certain changes to the security posture that will be afforded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” following a “thorough review” of the incident.

The intelligence chief wrote: “We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behavior on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question.

“The individuals operated vehicles, scooters, and bicycles in a manner that forced the security team, which included an NYPD Lead Car, to take evasive actions on several occasions and a circuitous route to avoid being struck by pursuing vehicles or trapped on side blocks.

“Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment.”

The intelligence briefing was published Wednesday in the judgement in the lawsuit Prince Harry was bringing against the British Government over his security provisions in the U.K.

While the NYPD has yet to actually arrest anyone in connection with the incident, there has been an immediate upgrade in the security extended to Prince Harry and Meghan when they visit New York in the future, according to the officer.

The letter was addressed to the Chief Superintendent and Commander of the Royalty and Speciality Protection, and was produced in court by Harry’s lawyer.

The letter was sent after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson described the pursuit of the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland by a “ring of highly aggressive” paparazzi in cars as “near catastrophic.”

The spokesperson added: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

Following the incident, NYC Mayor Adams, despite questioning whether there could really have been a “high speed” chase in NYC, did confirm that two officers “could have been injured” and evoked the fate of Harry’s mother, Diana.

The Princess of Wales died in 1997 after suffering internal injuries resulting from a high-speed car crash fleeing paparazzi in Paris, saying: “I think there are not many of us who do not recall how his mom died and it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Meghan and Harry’s office for comment.