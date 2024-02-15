Harry and Meghan Adopt ‘Sussex’ as Surname for Archie and Lilibet
‘PROUD MOMENT’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted the surname Sussex for their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in order to “unify” their family. The couple’s website was rebranded as sussex.com on Monday, with some controversy over the couple’s use of their title coat of arms, even though a royal insider told The Times of London, “There certainly hasn’t been any problem raised about the use of a coat of arms by anyone at the royal household—why would they object when it’s perfectly normal and is pretty routine?” The paper reported that Harry and Meghan’s children had been known as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex since King Charles’ coronation, rather than Mountbatten-Windsor. While the couple’s company Archewell was named after Archie, the couple are believed to have renamed their website to be inclusive of both children. A source told the Times: “The reality behind the new site is very simple—it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.” Harry and Meghan were photographed holding hands and talking to athletes in Whistler, Canada, Wednesday, as they launched the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.