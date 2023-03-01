CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Booted from Frogmore Cottage: Report
BUT WHO GOT THE KEYS?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bidding adieu to their Windsor estate, Frogmore Cottage, at the behest of King Charles—with the request to vacate coming just after publication of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, which revealed plenty of unflattering information about the British royal family. The couple are currently making arrangements to ship their remaining possessions to the U.S., where they currently reside, according to British tabloid The Sun. “This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” one royal insider who spoke with the paper said. Prince Andrew, the king’s disgraced brother, was handed the keys to the five-bedroom estate last week, The Sun reported.