Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Burned by Fame’ Says ‘Time’ as it Names Them in 100 Most Influential
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people on their annual list. Time does not rank entrants on the list, but the couple was photographed for one of seven alternate covers of the magazine. The other cover stars are gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of technology company NVIDIA Jensen Huang and the poet, writer, and professor Cathy Park Hong. The new cover marks the first time that the couple have posed together for a magazine shoot. The new list also includes climate and social justice campaigners, scientists and health-care leaders, along with writers, artists and politicians. In a profile of Harry and Meghan, their friend José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, says they have been “burned by fame” but nevertheless “run toward the struggle.” Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, write in praise of Okonjo-Iweala, saying: “Okonjo-Iweala has shown us that to end the pandemic, we must work together to equip every nation with equitable vaccine access. Our conversations with her have been as informative as they are energizing.”