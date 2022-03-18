Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Devastated Over Invictus Games Veteran’s Death in Ukraine
HEAVY HEARTS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed sadness over the loss of a veteran who participated in the Invictus Games. In a statement released by the couple’s charity, Archwell, they acknowledged, but did not name, a vet from the their community who had died in fighting. “Our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack,” they wrote. “We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination.” A day earlier, several British news outlets confirmed that a former trialist in the Invictus Games named Serhii Karaivan had died in combat.