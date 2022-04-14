Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get VVIP Status for Netherlands Trip but No Royal Face Time
SNUBBED
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to start a four-day visit to the Netherlands on Friday and while Harry and Meghan’s U.S.-based bodyguards have been told they cannot be armed, Dutch police have granted Harry and Meghan “VVIP” status. The couple will cheer on wounded servicemen and women competing in Harry’s Paralympic-style event, the Invictus Games. However it has been reported that the couple, who quit the British royal family two years ago, will not be granted a face-to-face meeting with the king and queen of Holland, nor offered a place to stay in the Royal Palace, as royal visitors usually are. Instead they are expected to put their heads down in a local hotel. The couple have faced accusations of hypocrisy for going to the Netherlands after they said it was too dangerous for them to visit the U.K. after they were stripped of official British police protection there, missing Harry’s grandfather’s memorial service last month. Critics have suggested the presence of a Netflix crew making a documentary about the couple’s involvement in Invictus was the deciding factor.