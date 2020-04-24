Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Listen In to First Court Hearing Against Mail On Sunday
Sources told The Daily Beast that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listened in Friday from their home in California while their lawyers took part, virtually, in the first court hearing in Meghan’s legal action against Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Mail on Sunday. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act after the Mail on Sunday published sections of a letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018. The initial hearing today concerns a largely procedural and technical effort by Associated Newspapers to have certain sections of Meghan’s claim struck out. A written decision is expected at a later date. If the case continues to trial without either side settling, it is expected both Meghan and her father will be required to testify in open court and face cross-examination. No trial date has been set.