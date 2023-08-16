Harry and Meghan’s New Netflix Series Gets a Release Date
COMING SOON
A new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company is on its way—Heart of Invictus will make its debut on Netflix on Aug. 30, the streaming service announced Wednesday. The show will reportedly follow competitors of the 2020 Invictus Games—the sports competition for wounded veterans founded by Harry in 2014. “Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe,” Harry said in a statement. “‘Heart of Invictus’ is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport.” Harry will be prominently featured on camera alongside the athletes on the show, which comes from his and Meghan’s production company, Archewell Productions. It will be the third project from the company to come to Netflix since the two signed a deal in 2020.