Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Post Baby Archie Pic for Father’s Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have posted an adorable shot of baby Archie Harrison on their official Instagram account for Father’s Day. The sepia-toned picture shows Archie holding Harry’s finger and looking straight into the camera with the caption, “Wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.” Baby Archie has not been seen since shortly after Markle gave birth on May 6. His christening is reported to be held in July in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle where Prince Harry was christened in 1984. Markle made her first public appearance since Archie’s birth at last week-end’s Trooping the Colours ceremony in honor of the queen’s birthday.