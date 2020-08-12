Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quietly Buy a House in Santa Barbara: Report
A NEW LIFE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first home together in Santa Barbara, “where they plan to be happy, make good friends and bring up Archie,” according to Page Six. Citing an unnamed source, Page Six reports that the Sussexes have been living in their new home for the past six weeks after purchasing it in secret. “They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible,” the source was quoted saying. While the young royals had reportedly stayed at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills previously, the source said that 18-room mansion “isn’t Harry’s style” and the two “are not houseguests of Oprah or anyone else.” The royals are now said to be building their new lives in a wealthy community where Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres are among their neighbors.