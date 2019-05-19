HAPPY DAZE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Unseen Wedding Pictures on First Anniversary
Meghan and Harry celebrate their first anniversary with a picture show. Plus, why the palace is denying Meghan had input into her TV special, and Kate does daring and conservative.
Their Special Day
It’s Meghan and Harry’s first anniversary today, and for the occasion they delighted their millions of Instagram followers with a special video showreel, including many previously unseen black and white images of their big day at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.