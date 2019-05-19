Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Unseen Wedding Pictures on First Anniversary

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Their Special Day

It’s Meghan and Harry’s first anniversary today, and for the occasion they delighted their millions of Instagram followers with a special video showreel, including many previously unseen black and white images of their big day at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.