Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say Farewell to Royal Duties, Quietly

What a difference a year makes.

On the first of February last year, a pregnant Meghan Markle, accompanied by Prince Harry, visited Bristol where she was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans who had lined up behind steel fencing barriers for hours for a chance to see the biggest royal celebrities in a generation.