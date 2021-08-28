Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Search for a New Brand, Beyond ‘Royal Feud’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, arguably, among the most famous celebrities on the planet.

Their extraordinary fame is not due to their advocacy of a world powered by compassion. It is due to the sensational, unprecedented interviews they have given over the past year, delivering blow after blow to Harry’s family. They have forensically portrayed the royals as cruel, uncaring, discriminatory and, in the most astonishing accusation, downright racist.

It’s been unmissable drama. And next week the royal feud narrative will be at the top of news feeds once again, owing to the upcoming publication of the paperback edition of the biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which is being reissued with a new chapter in which sources sympathetic to Harry and Meghan double down on their previous criticism of the royal family.