Harry and Meghan Spent About $3M of Taxpayers’ Money on Home Renovations

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been renovating their new home for the price tag of about $3 million of British taxpayers’ money. The couple’s official residence, Frogmore Cottage, has been undergoing extensive renovations to transform five dormitory-style units into a single home fit for their growing family. CNN reports that some of the renovations included installing a new “floating” wooden floor, removing a chimney, refinishing the roof, and adding new staircases. The Sovereign Grant, which pays for salaries of the queen’s staff, upkeep of palaces, and official royal duties, including travel, paid for the duke and duchess’ renovations. Detailed reports on the Sovereign Grant were just released publicly and revealed that the monarchy cost taxpayers about $85.3 million in 2018, up 41 percent from the previous year. Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage, part of the Windsor Estate west of London, in May before the birth of their first son, Archie.