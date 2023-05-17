Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Survive ‘Near Catastrophic’ Car Chase With Paparazzi
DEJA VU
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in a terrifying car chase Tuesday night after attending an awards ceremony in New York City, according to Harry’s spokesperson. The “near catastrophic” pursuit started when the couple, accompanied by Markle’s mother, were followed by paparazzi in their SUV. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson said. TMZ reports that at one point, the three ditched the SUV and hopped in a cab to evade the paparazzi, who allegedly drove on the sidewalk, ran multiple red lights, and drove the wrong way down a one-way street during the pursuit. Harry’s own mother was killed in a similar paparazzi chase in 1997. The awards ceremony was the prince’s first public appearance since the King’s coronation.