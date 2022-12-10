Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talk ‘Whirlwind’ First Dance in Netflix Preview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their first dance as husband and wife as the two pull back the curtain on their lives in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The two danced to the 1960s hit “Land of a Thousand Dances”, Markle recalled in a preview for the show’s second volume, alongside a photo montage of their wedding—with a little cameo from Elton John.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” she said. “It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Markle sings along in the short preview as she and Harry reminisce of their first dance, smiling in the cutesy clip.

The show has polarized the royal community, one insider telling The Daily Beast, “It’s hard to see what Netflix paid $100 million for. If this is all they have got to say, I really think the worst is over for the king.”

A source from Netflix said King Charles’ and Prince William’s offices to allow them to respond to claims made in the show, although the palace says it was never able to verify the production company’s authenticity before the show launched, according to Sky News.

But if Netflix’s preview is any clue, the last episodes might just keep soaking in the fluff.

The show’s first volume dropped Thursday, with the final episodes set to drop Dec. 15.