Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Reportedly Stop Slamming the Royals
MAJESTIC SILENCE?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will stop making content slamming the royal family, a report in British tabloid the Sun claims. The paper quoted an anonymous source as saying: “That period of their life is over as there is nothing left to say.” The paper speculated that Meghan has been advised to reign in the personal attacks on her in-laws by her new talent agency, WME. Prince Harry previously told interviewer Tom Bradby that “the Netflix documentary and the book … were look-back projects,” before adding, “There’s a lot of relief now that both these projects have been completed, and now we can focus on looking forward and I’m excited about that.” However, Prince Harry is due to appear in London’s High Court next week in a phone hacking trial where he is widely expected to repeat an argument that his family made secret settlements with the media and excluded him from discussions about phone hacking, fearing he was a “hothead.”