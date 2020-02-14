Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit Bloodbath’ Reveals Where Their American Loyalties Lie

BATTLE LINES

As Harry and Meghan fire their U.K. staff, while courting American banks and J. Lo, Kate and William begin their new royal life. Prepare for the transatlantic battle of the royals.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

The latest episode in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit is a dramatic regrouping—one that looks more like battle lines being drawn.

On one side of the world, Harry and Meghan are tentatively experimenting with a new life of making money, and making friends with very rich, very connected people—and, as ever, getting criticized for it.