Prince Harry and Meghan Offer First Glimpse of Red-Haired Baby Girl
Fresh from their brief, drama-filled trip to the U.K. for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photos of their baby girl. The adorable images of a red-haired Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor were shared by photographer Misan Harriman, who took them at Lilibet’s first birthday party on Saturday, shortly before Harry and Meghan jetted back to California. No senior royals attended the party at Frogmore Cottage but several sent well-wishes online. Harriman also took the photo Harry and Meghan shared with their pregnancy announcement. Lilibet is named after her great-grandmother, the queen, and has an older brother, 3-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.