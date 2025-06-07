Prince Harry and Meghan Take Their Kids to Disneyland
HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday with a two-day family trip to Disneyland, sharing glimpses from the outing on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a montage of photos featuring their children enjoying the California theme park. The children were seen riding attractions, meeting Disney characters, and receiving Mickey and Minnie plush toys. Lilibet also had a towering Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake. Meghan and Harry were pictured wearing Mickey Mouse ears and even captured mid-scream on the Space Mountain rollercoaster. In keeping with their privacy-first approach, Meghan used heart emojis to obscure the children’s faces. One video clip showed a beaming Lilibet holding Meghan’s hand and jogging excitedly alongside her family. Another captured a visit with a performer dressed as Elsa from Frozen. The caption read: “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” It was Meghan’s fourth post celebrating Lilibet’s birthday, including the twerking clip that made headlines this week.