A foundation run by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly cut off funding for an Afghan women’s sewing circle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for its organizer’s views on Palestine and Israel.

The Muslim Women’s Coalition is a non-profit that, as detailed in one of the organization’s recent fundraising pages, works to “empower Muslim women and girls through education, leadership, outreach, and wellness programs.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Harry and Meghan’s organization, the Archewell Foundation, awarded the Muslim Women’s Coalition a multi-figure grant to operate a sewing circle and support group for Afghan evacuees in Milwaukee in both 2023 and 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Archewell foundation reportedly financially endowed a Muslim women’s group in both 2023 and 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

The foundation has reportedly since rescinded the grant due to an opinion piece the Muslim Women’s Coalition executive director Janan Najeeb published over a year ago on Palestine.

In the piece, Najeeb used the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and made other comments on Palestinian “liberation” that Archewell deemed “hateful.”

“We have recently been notified of an online opinion piece you wrote that goes against the values of The Archewell Foundation,” read a letter sent to Najeeb, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have zero tolerance for hateful words, actions, or propaganda.”

The Archewell Foundation reportedly told Najeeb her words were “hateful.” Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Najeeb clapped back at the foundation’s notice and separately wrote in her own letter, “I make no apology for standing up for human rights and speaking out against dehumanization of all people, including Palestinians.”

She also told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she believes the foundation is trying to distance itself from pro-Palestine views in fear of retribution.

“It’s unfortunate that a funder like the Archewell decided to cave in so quickly,” Najeeb told the outlet. “This is not unusual. This is in line with what’s happening around the country.”

Archewell was founded in 2020 by Prince Harry and Meghan to empower philanthropic efforts.