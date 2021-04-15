Prince Harry and Prince William Will Not Walk Shoulder to Shoulder at Their Grandfather’s Funeral
UNFORGIVEN
Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder at their grandfather’s funeral Saturday, plans released by the palace Thursday revealed. Instead, the two brothers will be separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips. Harry and William’s relationship, already strained by Harry’s departure from the royal family, was left in tatters after Harry told Oprah Winfrey his brother was “trapped” in the royal family, and Meghan accused William’s wife Kate Middleton of making her cry before her wedding and not correcting press stories that the opposite had happened. Britain’s former Prime Minister John Major is among those who have urged the brothers to reconcile, however The Daily Beast reported this weekend that there was minimal expectation in some royal circles that Prince Philip’s death would lead to a reset of royal relations. The brothers will walk in a procession behind their grandfather’s coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the West Steps of St George’s Chapel on Saturday. Just 30 guests are permitted to attend the funeral due to England’s strict coronavirus regulations.