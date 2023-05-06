CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Prince Harry Arrives at King Charles’ Coronation
HE’S HERE
Prince Harry brought an end to the long running will he won’t he when he finally arrived at Westminster Abbey twenty minutes before the coronation of his father commenced, as part of a group that also comprised his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew. Also in the group were Mike and Zara Tindall and Andrew’s children Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, with whom he was due to take a place three rows from the front, and behind working members of the royal family like Prince Edward. As he walked into the Abbey, Harry was patted on the back by Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank. Harry wore a morning suit while his uncle Prince Andrew wore Garter robes.