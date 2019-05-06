Prince Harry Beams: ‘I’m Over the Moon’ With Royal Baby Boy

A proud and smiling Prince Harry said he was “over the moon” as he announced to the cameras that his wife, Meghan Markle, had given birth to a “very healthy boy.” Simultaneously, the Sussex Royal Instagram account flashed an announcement: “It’s a Boy” on a blue background. Harry, speaking to a select group of TV cameras at a stable courtyard in Windsor Castle, said, “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy baby boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.” Harry paid moving tribute to his wife, saying, “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Harry said they were “still thinking about names” adding that the baby was “a little bit overdue” so he said they had had “a little bit of time to think about it.”

Harry said that he was present at the birth and described it as an “amazing, absolutely incredible” experience, adding, “I am so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I am just over the moon.” The palace said in an official press release that Meghan gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. at 5:26 a.m.