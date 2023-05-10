Prince Harry Blames Tabloids’ Illegal Snooping for Chelsy Davy Break-Up
‘HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS’
Prince Harry says his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy decided “royal life was not for her” after tabloid journalists illegally snooped on her and Harry. In a witness statement in a civil case against Mirror Group Newspapers Ltd, Harry said the snooping, which allegedly included phone hacking and the use of private investigators, caused “huge bouts of depression and paranoia,” and made him feel like “he could not trust anybody.” Reporters from MGN followed him and Davy everywhere after unlawfully obtaining information about their travel arrangements, Harry said, which “placed a huge amount of unnecessary stress and strain” on the couple’s relationship. He also questioned “highly suspicious” calls made to Davy’s landline and cell phones over the years leading up to her decision in 2010 to end their six-year relationship. MGN has “unreservedly” apologized for unlawful information gathering but has denied any phone hacking.