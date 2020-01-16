Prince Harry Breaks Cover to Announce 2022 Invictus Games Host
Prince Harry took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the location of the sixth Invictus Games, breaking cover for the first time since he and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, announced that they intended to “step down” from their roles as senior members of the royal family. “In 2022, the Invictus Games will travel to a new country, a new home for respect for our armed forces,” Harry is heard saying in a video posted to Instagram, before unveiling that Düsseldorf will host the multi-sport event for wounded armed services personnel and veterans. The 2020 Invictus Games will be hosted at The Hague later this year, with 20 nations participating. Markle made her first official royal appearance with Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Harry had discussions Monday with the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William to iron out an arrangement after the couple announced last week their desire to become financially independent and live in both North America and the U.K.