Prince William grabbed his younger brother Harry and threw him to the floor during a heated confrontation over Meghan Markle, the younger prince is set to claim in his forthcoming autobiography, according to The Guardian.

The argument reportedly escalated after William said the younger prince’s wife was “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

Harry’s memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves next week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.