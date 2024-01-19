Harry Drops Libel Case Against Mail on Sunday Over Security Article: Report
ALL OVER
Prince Harry has ended his libel case against a British newspaper publisher over an article about his security arrangements, according to the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex had originally brought the case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, after accusing the publication of having falsely claimed in a February 2022 article that he’d “lied” and “cynically” attempted to influence public opinion. Harry reportedly dropped the case in the hours before a deadline in which his lawyers would have to turn over a list of documents relevant to the case, according to the Mail. The report further claimed that the prince may now be forced to pay the newspaper’s legal costs of over $300,000. The Mail on Sunday previously had to pay damages to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, over a copyright breach.