CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Harry Drops Libel Case Against Mail on Sunday Over Security Article: Report

    ALL OVER

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Prince Harry has reportedly abandoned his libel case against the Mail on Sunday.

    Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

    Prince Harry has ended his libel case against a British newspaper publisher over an article about his security arrangements, according to the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex had originally brought the case against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, after accusing the publication of having falsely claimed in a February 2022 article that he’d “lied” and “cynically” attempted to influence public opinion. Harry reportedly dropped the case in the hours before a deadline in which his lawyers would have to turn over a list of documents relevant to the case, according to the Mail. The report further claimed that the prince may now be forced to pay the newspaper’s legal costs of over $300,000. The Mail on Sunday previously had to pay damages to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, over a copyright breach.

    Read it at The Daily Mail