Prince Harry Feels It's ‘Too Dangerous’ to Return to the UK Without Security
‘NOT SAFE'
Prince Harry's struggle to return to the UK with proper security in place continues. The prince’s lawyers told the High Court in London on Friday that although Harry wishes to visit the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and 2-year-old son Archie and 8-month-old daughter Lillibet, he feels it is “too dangerous” without security and that he “does not feel safe.” Barrister Shaheed Fatima QC noted that this danger is a result of “security measures that were applied to him in June 2021,” referencing a decision made last summer preventing Harry’s American security services from accessing necessary U.K. intelligence information. Harry has also petitioned to pay for his own security in the U.K. and has been denied. “And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home,” she added.